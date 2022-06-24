India’s extended eastern neighbourhood

The Co-Chairs statement reaffirms India and ASEAN commitment to multilateralism and specifically mentions the United Nations Convention on the Laws of the Seas (UNCLOS). ASEAN member-states have long complained that China has been violating their maritime rights in the South China Seas. Indeed China has paid scant regard to the rulings of the UNCLOS Arbitration Tribunal in the context of the South China Sea. It has simply brushed aside the legitimate claims of some ASEAN states. It is significant that the organisation was willing to be indirectly but critically of China in the Co-Chairs statement. For though ASEAN wishes India to contribute to balance China it does not wish to get in any India-China crossfire. This only shows the depth of its resentment against China for the way it is acting in the South China Sea.

Through the past few decades ASEAN has demonstrated that it has no psychological inhibitions to the growth of comprehensive relations with India. It has been difficult though to push relations forward in some critical areas because of problems on both sides. These issues have to be removed and it would be best it ASEAN and India focus their energies on a few critical issues. Heading a list of such issues would be overland connectivity. It has been two decades since an India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway was conceived but it has still to be fully built. The Co-Chairs statement notes that the June 16 meeting “emphasised the need for the early completion and operationalisation of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway and looked forward to its eastward extension to Lao PDR, Cambodia and Vietnam…”. Myanmar is an ASEAN member. The nine other ASEAN countries and India have been unhappy with the Myanmar military for once again reverting the country to full-fledged military rule. However, they have not disengaged with Myanmar. The desire that the Trilateral Highway should be completed is an indication that they want infrastructure projects to continue. This is the right approach.