Install CCTV cameras around Rivers, Karewas

50% Discount not given

As per specific guideline No. 5 of the minutes of meeting for Environmental Clearance given by J&K State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority, river bed mining material (RBM) like Bajri, Boulders, Muck and Gravel is to be sold on a 50% discount to local population within 2 kms radius of mining blocks. However, this is not being done within or outside of the 2 Km radius in J&K.

Local populations living near Doodh Ganga and Shali Ganga streams in Budgam district are forced to get this material at exorbitant rates. The Department of Geology and Mining is also heedless of it and is giving a deaf ear to these issues of people.This has been facilitating a mining mafia in the region. The sand, gravel or a boulder truck load was sold at an average rate of Rs 5000 to 6000 few years back and as per EC norms, the same should have been available @ Rs 3000 in the areas (50 % discount) where river bed mining is done such as Romshi, Vaishav, Jhelum, Doodh Ganga or Shali Ganga. Instead, this material is being sold at the rates of Rs 13000 to 16,000 per truck (tipper). Additionally, the material which is to be sold locally but the same is transported to other areas and districts which is completely illegal. From Doodh Ganga and Shali Ganga mining sites of Chadoora and Panzan areas of Budgam district, the RBM is taken to areas of Srinagar and Pulwama. The Project Proponents (PPs) who have been allotted mining contracts in J&K are selling river bed materials (RBM) to stone crushing units at very high rates. All this is of course illegal.