International System: Reliability and Predictability

This was wise and pragmatic of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the Quad group which consists of US, Japan, India and Australia has to act purposefully and speedily to contain China which is making headway in the Indo-Pacific region. The raison d’etre of the group is to prevent Chinese inroads in the Indo-Pacific. That threatens the interests of all four states. By ensuring that the summit was not delayed the group signaled to Indo-Pacific countries that it would not let protocol or domestic difficulties stand in the way of important decisions. That stated, the fact is that the unity of Chinese decision-making structures under the supreme leadership of President Xi Jinping in contrast to the political polarization and disarray in the US cannot but in itself convey a message to Indo-Pacific countries.

That signal is that China is a rising and confident power which can be relied upon whereas the world’s pre-eminent state is a deeply divided polity and society. That inevitably raises the issue of the reliability of US decisions. Indeed, the international system rests on the twin pillars of reliability and predictability of decisions taken by states. That does not mean that countries cannot and do not change their positions if their interests demand that they do so but such changes are never lightly made. It is because of this factor that new governments which succeed previous administrations stand by their predecessor’s decisions and agreements even if they may not like them. This is true in bilateral settings but even more so in the case of multilateral and global agreements.