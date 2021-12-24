Is J&K being casteist in opposing delimitation?

As it is Gujjar & Bakarwal community is a historical victim of racism of Kashmiri people and their discriminatory and dehumanizing behavior and attitude towards them for centuries. The community leaders obviously are seeing this opposition by Kashmiri leaders as part of Kashmir’s historical racist hatred for Gujjars. While Gujjar community have had representation in the past from J&K without any reservation but that was never proportional to their large population. If Gujjar and Bakarwal community were to garner a lion’s share of proposed seats reserved for ST community, that would indeed be a historic injustice corrected.

It is also interesting to note that there is also unease among upper caste Hindu Dogra community in Jammu region (across party lines) over reservation of 7 seats to Scheduled Castes, all of which are going to be mostly from Hindu regions of Jammu. This would be a massive increase to J&K’s Hindu Dalit political representation since independence. Hindu Dalit community of Jammu has never enjoyed much political emancipation despite their high population. While unlike Kashmir valley, political leaders of Jammu have largely remained silent but there is strong sentiment of displeasure that additional seats in Jammu region are mostly going to go to either ST community of Muslim Gujjar & Bakarwals or Hindu Dalit community of Jammu.