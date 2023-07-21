Is this really a smart city?!

Government has initiated the process of “Smart Meters”, but in Srinagar there are a number of areas where public, especially women, came on roads and agitated against this move of Government. In Rainawari, Habba Kadal Power Development Department (PDD) Officials faced awkward situation. Other areas like Batamaloo, Maisuma and parts of Downtown are also a challenge for PDD to install Smart Meters. While talking to some residents of some areas who agitated against the installation of meters, they replied promptly that if Government is serious to generate revenue for purchase of power, and to improve the power infrastructure, then why the officials are not acting tough against big defaulters who have yet to pay crores of rupees as power dues, even Government departments. The old-aged women cried and said that they have no regular source of income and their demand is to give them some relief.

The Sep-2014 deluge not only destroyed thousands of houses across J&K but exposed the travesty of administration. The major cause of floods was poor drainage system in Srinagar City and its adjoining areas. The chocked and faulty drainage system was supposed to be modified after post-floods 2014 but that was not done, with the result during rainfall there are dozens of areas where public face lot of inconvenience in residential as well as in commercial areas. Srinagar City has another issue of public transport as there is no permanent bus-stand, when transport yard was shifted from Batamaloo to Parimpora, Sumo Service and other public transport for different areas are available at different locations of Srinagar City. In evenings, passengers move from one area to other to chase Sumos. Students face tough time. In “Smart City”, there should be a smart bus stand with all facilities like washrooms, food-courts and ample parking area.