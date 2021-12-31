It’ll simply be disastrous

Marginal Farmers

Majority of the farmers in J&K are officially recognized as marginal farmers as there is very little agricultural land holding in Jammu & Kashmir. I have been highlighting this issue for the last many years through my columns. The size of small agricultural landholdings in J&K was estimated at 0.55 hectares during the agriculture census 2015-16, but unofficial sources say that land holding is much smaller (around 0.45 hectares ). In Kashmir Valley, the size is even smaller. During the 2010-2011 agriculture census, the average size of operational land holdings in India was 1.15 hectares. This figure was lower, at 0.62 hectares in Jammu and Kashmir. Districts in Kashmir valley had even lower landholding sizes than the state as a whole. Kulgam 0.39 hectares, Anantnag 0.39 , Shopian 0.56, Pulwama 0.48, Srinagar 0.31, Budgam 0.43, Baramulla 0.51, Ganderbal 0.37, Kupwara 0.51, Bandipora 0.48. This figure again came down during the 2015-16 census as discussed above. In Kashmir valley, where most farmers own less than an acre of land, any Government policy related to land acquisition, especially for “development projects”, needs to take into account the fragile mountainous environment and climatic conditions as well.

At a time when the agricultural land is shrinking day by day, population is on rise, Govt’s plan to allow using the agricultural land in J&K for non farm activities such as transferring agricultural land up to 12 acres for setting up educational institutions, hospitals, factories, industries etc., is completely unrealistic. In such a situation what is the future of agriculture in Jammu & Kashmir which includes horticulture as well ?