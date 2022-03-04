It’s a crime, period.

Time and again, there have been several instances where women have been deprived of their rights. One of the prevalent practices worldwide which is a violation of the human rights of children and women in the current times is Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) which is also known as Female Circumcision (FC). It refers to all the traditional practices that involve partial or total removing of the female external genitalia or other injuries to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons. In simple words, Female Genital Mutilation is a process through which the external genitalia (a part of the vagina) are partially damaged to consider the girl child “pure” till her marriage. This practice is often done for cultural, religious, and sociological reasons. Female genital mutilation has been endorsed by various communities as a practice for controlling girls’ sexuality or safeguarding their chastity. Since in many societies this practice is considered to be a pre-requisite for marriage, most parents forcefully make their daughters undergo female genital mutilation because of societal pressure. It is considered to be a rite of passage for females. It is a severely painful process that leaves significant long-term psychological and physical side effects to the victims. Female genital mutilation can cause severe health issues or even death in the worst scenarios. Not just the immediate threat to life, it can leave certain issues behind that can lead to complications during childbirth.

On the international front, female genital mutilation has been recognised as a violation of the fundamental human rights of female child; but it is still a prevalent practice across the globe. UNICEF and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) jointly lead the largest global programme to end the practice of Female Genital Mutilation. Internationally, female genital mutilation, in any form, is considered to be a gross violation of the fundamental human rights of the girl child and women. Not only this, it is a violation of the right to health, the right to be free from discrimination, and the right to physical and sexual integrity. This heinous process in a maximum of cases lacks the consent of the child.