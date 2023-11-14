The recent devastating fire at Dal Lake in Srinagar sent shockwaves through the region, claiming lives of three tourists from Bangladesh and reducing houseboats worth crores to ashes.

In the aftermath of this tragic incident, leaders from prominent Kashmir-based parties, including the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Apni Party and others descended upon the disaster site. However, their actions in the wake of the fire raised serious questions about their intentions, as they seemingly used the tragedy to score political points and engage in opportunistic photo ops.

It was disheartening to note that, rather than prioritizing genuine relief efforts for the victims of the Dal Lake fire, political leaders from various parties seized the opportunity to exploit the situation for their political advantage.

Politicians arriving at the disaster site and getting their pictures clicked suggest a calculated attempt to use the tragedy as a backdrop for photo opportunities, seeking to capitalise on the public’s sympathy.

Despite the scale of devastation and the considerable losses suffered by the victims, none of the visiting politicians made any substantial effort to provide immediate relief to those affected. Houseboats, worth crores, were reduced to ashes, leaving families without shelter and livelihoods. Yet, the leaders who claimed to represent the people and their interests failed to translate their promises into tangible assistance. They shed crocodile tears and proved that they are Jagirdars of miseries of Kashmiris.

Politicians cannot deny the fact that they accumulated substantial wealth during their tenures in power. Many of them have enjoyed positions of influence and authority, amassing fortunes for themselves and their families. The question that lingers is why, when they have the means to make a significant impact on the lives of the victims, do they not voluntarily contribute to the relief efforts?

The Dal Lake fire has exposed what appears to be a charade of compassion orchestrated by these political leaders. Their visits to the disaster site seem more focused on securing media coverage than on addressing the immediate needs of the sufferers. The conspicuous presence of high-end fashion labels, such as Burberry and Louis Vuitton, and the latest Apple phones, adds to the skepticism surrounding their motives.

In an era dominated by social media, the importance of positive publicity cannot be overstated. The leaders’ attempts to showcase their “concern” for the victims through carefully curated photo ops suggest a prioritisation of image over action. It raises concerns about the authenticity of their commitment to the welfare of the people, as the fire victims became mere props in the leaders’ political theatre.

The fact that none of these political leaders made any personal financial contributions to the victims is a deafening silence that speaks volumes. While they may advocate for relief and compensation from the government, their failure to open their own wallets in the face of immediate need calls into question their sincerity and the depth of their commitment towards the people.

Amid the disappointment with the lackluster response from these political leaders, the present administration, under the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has stepped in to provide meaningful assistance to the victims.

Disconnect between the opulence of these so-called public representatives and the stark reality faced by the victims is despicable. The display of wealth, symbolized by designer clothing and high-end gadgets, stands in stark contrast to the anguish and desperation of those who lost everything in the fire. This raises questions about the empathy and understanding these leaders have for the struggles of the common Kashmiri.

The response of Kashmiri leaders to the Dal Lake fire has put a question mark on their sincerity. The exploitation of tragedy for political mileage, the prioritization of photo ops over tangible relief efforts, and the failure to contribute personally to the victims all point to a disturbing reality. It seems that, for some leaders, politics is not a platform for genuine public service but rather an opportunity to amass wealth and exploit vulnerabilities. When they are in power they enjoy all the perks and privileges. When people need their help they never give a penny back to the society. Their eccentric actions even tarnish the image and character of such politicians who really want to serve the people and intend do good for the masses. The onus is on the people to demand accountability and transparency, ensuring that politicians not merely exploit their sufferings for personal gain.

The larger question remains – is their involvement in politics solely for personal enrichment? The failure to contribute even a nominal amount to those in need has proven beyond doubt that politicians in Kashmir cannot go beyond issuing press statements and splashing their pictures on social media. The exploitation of the sufferings of common people to serve personal agendas has further undermined the public’s faith in them.

It’s high time for politicians to stop behaving like Jagirdars of miseries of Kashmiris and show some empathy and sincerity towards the common people.

The writer is the columnist at GK writes on Politics, Defense and Strategic affairs and is presently heading International Centre for Peace Studies (ICPS), New Delhi. He has authored many books on Kashmir.