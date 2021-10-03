Jasprit Bumra- The Lanky Pacer

Early in the second session on the final day at oval, England was on 131 with 8 wickets in hand. However post lunch session, Bumra continuously building the pressure on English batsmen, by his magic spell, which English batsmen failed to check-out the rotation of the ball on length, as Bumra was fanning fire by his slinging action, which seems that it was a decisive spell of the day, as Jasprit Bumra dominated England in early stage, notably the top order of the English team.

That was a fabulous win for Indian cricket team. As Bumra was running from his side, over after over, the empires finger goes up, as his slanting Good length spell landing pretty on the pitch, with some balls niping back from the length and kissing the front pad for Leg Before Wicket. Even some hits the edge of the Bat and crashes into stumps, with a bang sound of falling wickets. It seemed like Bumra would take a wicket on every delivery.

The Men-in Blue are so lucky to have such a speedster in their squad, who has a talent by delivering the ball in various formats, whom some cricket fans call as Magician. It was really a treat to watch how this premier pacer turned the game by showing the way of pavilion to top order batsman, Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow. Because getting such players bold is a difficult task.

After lunch session, the English batsmen were totally helpless as Bumra's spell frustrated them, as the ball deviated and landed into the stumps over after over. Even the ground at Oval had nothing to offer for bowling unit, Jasprit Bumra's talent didn’t cede the game till last wicket, with his cracker Yorkers and sharp delivers - which hunted the English batting line, by putting all of them in a lurch, forced team England’s top order batting unit to duck on their knees.

Bumra played his magic coin and became a star at Oval, with his outshining performance, as he became a symbol of fear, who just came like a cyclone and stormed the English batting unit, with his hooded deliveries. Jasprit Bumra has played attacking cricket, by way of bowling and moving arms and working hard on his body line mechanism, which had put English batsmen on defensive mode.

Jasprit Bumra is called a Yorker King. Bumra grasped instant limelight in Indian Premier League and also in international ODIs. Meanwhile Pakistan's legendary pacer Wasim Akram called Bumra the most effective Yorker man. Burma's unorthodox action didn't put any option before the batsmen, whether to defend the delivery or to duck. His slinging action touched the hearts of cricket lovers. However, Bumra gives all his credit to his cricket ideals like Wasim Akram, Johnson and Brett Lee.