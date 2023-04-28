J&K Govt must come up with a policy on CBG?

Compressed Biogas or CBG

CBG is a mixture of various hydrocarbon gases, produced by decomposition of animal and plant waste which consists mainly of Methane. This is further processed and compressed for use as fuel. CBG is chemically similar to CNG, and hence can be used to replace CNG as transportation fuel.CNG and CBG are both methane based gases. CNG, like gasoline, comes from underground, while CBG is made from fermented waste or other biological material, thus making it a CO2 neutral fuel.

Biofuel such as Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) is being advocated by the government as an alternate source of fuel. This is known as SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) which is an initiative of the Government of India to promote and adoption CBG by collaborating with oil marketing Public Sector Undertakings -PSUs like HPCL, BPCL, IOC to issue Expression of Interest (EOI) to entrepreneurs to set up CBG plants as a viable alternative to conventional fuels. This alternative source of energy is chosen by the Govt because the Biogas is produced naturally through a process of anaerobic decomposition from waste / biomass sources like agriculture residue, cattle dung, sugarcane press mud, municipal solid waste, sewage treatment plant waste, etc. After purification, the said gas is compressed and stored and that is why it is called compressed biogas-CBG. Compressed Biogas-CBG is exactly similar to the commercially available natural gas in its composition and energy potential. With calorific value (~52,000 KJ/kg) and other properties similar to CNG, Compressed Biogas can be used as an alternative, renewable automotive fuel. Given the abundance of biomass in India, Compressed Biogas-CBG has the potential to replace Compressed Natural Gas-CNG in automotive, industrial and commercial uses in the coming years. The potential for Compressed Biogas production from various sources in India is estimated at about 62 million tonnes per annum. Through the SATAT, the government plans to set up 5,000 CBG plants by 2024 and incur an expenditure of INR 75,000 crore towards setting up the city gas distribution networks for CBG. The SATAT initiative envisages the production of 15 million tonnes of CBG on an annual basis, which is equivalent to 40% of the nation’s CNG consumption.