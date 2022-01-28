Joe Biden’s “diplomatic boycott”

Biden’s decision fetches a desired result

Experts believe that America’ decision may have far reaching effects and Biden wants to achieve two objectives. First, exposing China’s complete disregard for human rights and excesses being committed on Uyghur’s and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities in that region, including mass detentions and forced use of contraception and sterilisations.

Second, it is a boycott by the officials only and not athletes which does not attract much criticism from the domestic front as well as rest of the world. But it is a subtle attempt to denigrate China in the eyes of the world by creating opinion against its policy of ‘suppression’. Olympic boycott calls were sharpened after Peng Shuai, a Chinese tennis star, accused a former top government official of sexually assaulting her. References to her accusation were quickly removed from the internet in China and she disappeared from public view, prompting athletes and others around the world to post, “Where is Peng Shuai?” Peng was later seen in several short videos shared by Chinese state media journalists on Twitter. The International Olympic Committee said it called her twice, but questions were raised about how freely she was speaking? One of the Olympic athletes, Evan Bates, an American ice dancer, two time world medalist with his skating partner, Madison Chock, had expressed his views on behalf of all the athletes. He is of strong view that human rights violations tear the fabric of humanity.