Journalism: Yellow, Red & Ugly

The mainstream media has two species of anchors; one is the type who while succumbing to TRP game try to suppress the real set of facts and fall prey to popular narratives and the other is the ones to who unreasonably try puffing against the wind and try to manufacture a narrative which is nothing but a propaganda. Both of these type of media personnel are dangerous to democracy and to the public order and perception as they have no sense of decency or journalistic ethos. Why can’t this be simply a delivery of clear set of facts ? It is because it is bland and hence no TRP, no viewership and hence no revenue.

The recent mushroom growth of some social media channels claiming to be news channel is more of a threat to business of real news. These social media channels are used as hired guns and some times as just troll handles; this contributes to denigration of media as an organisation. The reliability of a social media news channel hence is a huge question as every other person holding a mike is made to do some very obnoxious things and discuss issues they themselves aren’t aware of. We sadly have a fresh breed of young men and women who wish to call themselves journalists but they don’t know how to write and present, they aren’t even trained to report. They have no sense of propriety, no sense of proportion, no sense of decency and worst of all, no sense of news. Their growth and influence is very frightening as they have an increasing monopoly over the screen time on cell phones of their audience which has exposed people to fake news, biased reporting and sometimes uncensored content. There are no regulations to govern their operation and conduct and it is high time government takes notice of this issue and ensures appropriate regulation of this unbridled and mighty business of social media news or this can turn ugly anytime.