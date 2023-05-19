JPC must hold public consultations on FCA Bill 2023

Background of the FCA Bill 2023

The Union Forest and Environment Minister introduced the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill also called FCA Bill 2023 amid protests by opposition MPs who were demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Gautam Adani issue.

The Government claims that the aim of the proposed changes in Forest Conservation Act 1980 is to build forest carbon stock by raising plantations. The bill also seeks to make land available for compensatory afforestation. The FCA Bill 2023 was sent to a joint committee of both the Houses of Parliament for discussion. The committee consists of 31 members of parliament out of which 19 are the Lok Sabha members, 10 Rajya Sabha members and two members are to be nominated by the Speaker of Lok Sabha. Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) headed by Lok Sabha MP from Meerut Rajendra Aggarwal is expected to submit its report during the Monsoon session of the Parliament (July 2023).

The Joint Parliamentary Committee, JPC, recently released a notice inviting suggestions on proposed law, considering its wider implications. The JPC has invited views of the public in general, NGOs, experts, stakeholders and institutions in particular to be submitted before them.