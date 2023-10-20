Kargil Results: What does it signify?

For the Congress Party Kargil electoral victory, coming rather soon after its success in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, is a matter of great satisfaction. It is an endorsement of sorts for the leadership of Rahul Gandhi who in summer spent good time in Ladakh. These victories will certainly rejuvenate the sagging morale of Congress party and its leadership which may stand them in a good stead at the time when preparations for 2024 Lok Sabha election are afoot. That given a little bit of more effort much of its lost political space can be salvaged. Rahul will have do something more than an occasional visit to a wayside motor workshop or wear a railway coolie uniform with a wheeled baggage on head.

This result gives hope to many Indians that fundamentals of the Idea of India are well founded to withstand the stormy weather. Today, we live in a highly polarized world where societies stand riven apart on sectarian considerations and people look at one another with fear and suspicion. Therefore, any campaign undertaken by anyone to overcome the feeling of insecurity which bears fruit, reinforces inter-societal and inter-communal bond among the people who live in India is welcome. ‘Nationalism’ and the sectarian rhetoric can be hyped to a limit where after it becomes a story of diminishing returns: that ‘local’ has preference over ‘national’ when it comes to the real business of providing bread, butter and the shelter.