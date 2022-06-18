“Karz Mukti”: Relief from debt explained

Now you must be curious to know the relevance of the Dua to get rid of debt which my acquaintance had suggested to follow. It’s not a puzzle though it puzzled and educated me as well a lot. Basically I was supposed to pay some travel ticket expenses which he had incurred on my behalf. Owing to some busy schedule I was unable to reach him to deliver the cash as he had advised me not to transfer the money in his bank account. Though I paid my debt, yet the way of asking for repayment of the dues adopted by my acquaintance was by all means wonderful, as the above quoted Dua is very powerful to knock the consciousness of any defaulter and guide him/her out of the debt trap. Coming to the basic point, this short story has a substance in bad debts which banks have been struggling to recover from the defaulters. Bad loans have proved an unending menace and proving termite for the banking industry. For the last two decades I have come across various strategies adopted by banks to recover their dues from loan defaulters. But the drives to recover bad loans two decades ago have only seen swelling up of these bad loans.

Precisely, recovering bad debts continues to remain an arduous task with the frequency of such debt on the rise. This is happening despite a strict legal framework in place and the Reserve Bank of India’s several measures to curb the menace of bad loans.