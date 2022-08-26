Kashmir has a solution to counter food waste!

In the past only Kashmiri ladies would carry the leftover mutton dishes by putting the same in old newspapers or poly bags that they would carry along . This trend gained momentum with the passage of time and men also started carrying the leftover mutton with them. As the number of dishes in wazwan increased from 7 to 12 and then 30 or more , it was difficult for the guests to eat everything. Some people would carry the leftover food with them , but many were reluctant as they felt very awkward. In the early 1990s the hosts started distributing poly bags to carry leftover food. A retired Kashmiri bureaucrat told me that this practice originated from Anantnag district of South Kashmir. This practice had more takers in rural areas and within a year or so people in towns and cities also adopted this. To take leftover food in carry bags became a kind of movement in Kashmir and people gave it a social acceptance and this has now become part of our culture for the last almost 30 years.

From the last 20 to 25 years the host keeps specially designed plastic packets with the wazwan feast while it is served. There have been many innovations in it. Then another bag is used to carry it which is also served during marriage or any other function. Some elites of Kashmir particularly in Srinagar city were reluctant to serve the bags to carry leftover food but that led to huge wastage of food and with the passage of time elites too joined this movement and started serving the specially designed carry bags for the leftover food. Now carrying the leftover food with us during marriage parties (lunch or dinner) and other functions has become part of our Kashmiri culture and we don’t feel this is an act of awkwardness anymore. This is in fact a success story to overcome the food waste as we are able to save more than 1 lakh kgs of food waste daily in Kashmir valley and some parts of Jammu as well. Even the leftover rice is also not wasted in marriage functions as the majority of it is served to animals (dogs, cattle etc).