Kashmir: Khans, Kauls and beating hearts

I know him as a man who connects. A man who doesn’t stop anywhere. His mission to see people with a healthy heart takes him from one corner of J&K to another. The Gauri Kaul Foundation that he set up gives us a peek into how he connects to his motherland through his profession. This book, like the columns of Dr Kaul in GK, is not limited to heart as a piece of meat, as a part of biological system, that needs treatment. It has the elements of an outpouring too. The book would tell you that Dr Kaul is a human feeling that mixes with other feelings around him. A line in the Forward of this book, by M. A. Pathan, former Chairman, Indian Oil Corporation, captures it brilliantly: “It is difficult to discern distinctly which is his first love – Kashmir or cardiology.”

The book has a subtle way of telling us how the society in Kashmir operated in its finer ways; how families educated their children, how communities related to each other, how histories morphed into practices, and how politics travelled to persons. And in all this Dr Kaul is a lesson for our younger generation who want to excel in their professional fields. He is also a lesson to all of us, who are now on the verge of ‘old age’, who think it is time to walk back to pavilion. Look at this man, how active, how energetic, and how focussed he is even when he has achieved so much in his life. Even at this stage of life he is more enterprising than many young ones. And he also retains humility. Reading this book, note down your lessons, and follow them with a single minded focus.