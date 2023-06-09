Kashmir needs Bhutan type Tourism Policy

National strategy on sustainable tourism

When the Govt seeks investments in setting up good hotels, a lot of thrust has to be given to protect Kashmir’s environment, considering shrinking of our land mass. Instead of going ahead with construction of massive hotels in Srinagar and other tourist places, the Govt must consider setting up eco-friendly lodges and huts, or high end tented accommodation. Govt of India has in-fact come up with a National Strategy for Sustainable Tourism last year wherein thrust has been given on Sustainable Tourism. Sustainable tourism or Green Tourism takes into account current and future economic, social and environmental impacts, addressing the needs of visiting tourists, the tourism industry, the environment and host communities. The policy document on National Strategy for sustainable tourism prepared by the Ministry of Tourism through an office memorandum dated April 29th 2022 reads :

“The National Strategy for sustainable tourism aims to mainstream sustainability in Indian tourism sector and ensure a more resilient, inclusive, carbon neutral and resource efficient tourism while safeguarding natural and cultural resources”