Kashmir under Modi: From Conflict to Concord

Aspirations re-emerge

Natural consequence of peace, harmony and policy shift was the re-emergence of aspirations of the population, in particular that of youth. Suppressed ambitions and desires began to sprout again. Government at helm of affairs not only encouraged the turn of events but actively facilitated movement forward by its plethora of schemes fashioned in a customised manner. Skill India, Digital India, Khelo India and others like MUDRA and major push to the start-up ecosystem that saw India rank as 3rd largest start-ups ecosystem globally with nearly 83, 000 recognized start-ups and with over 100 unicorns, valued at 332.7 billion dollars.

In the field of medical education, the number of UG medical seats has increased by 75 per cent, from 51,348 to around 90 thousand since 2014. PG medical seats have also seen 93 per cent jump from 31,185 to more than 60 thousand in the last eight years. The number of universities has also increased from 720 to one thousand along with 7 new IITs and IIMs across the country.

Jammu Kashmir perhaps for the first time in its recent history became an integral part of this journey.