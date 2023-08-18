Kashmir Valley caught in large scale Air Pollution

PCC’s criminal silence ?

At a time when our mother earth is facing serious climatic challenges, it demands immediate action as well. Are we serious about air pollution in Jammu & Kashmir? Is the J & K Pollution Control Committee cracking its whip on illegal / pollution causing brick kilns , cement industries and other factories in J&K which emit a lot of toxic gases and pollute our environment? Irony is that instead of acting against them the PCC is giving consent to set up fresh brick kilns on agricultural land in Budgam district. Not only this violates environmental laws but it will also impact the inflight visibility during terminal state. In-fact Air Force station Srinagar has already written a detailed letter on the issue to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Deputy Commissioner Budgam, but in spite of this air security issue the PCC gave its consent to set up fresh brick kilns. Pertinently the PCCs district office had earlier said that no brick kiln should be allowed as it would impact the agricultural land & environment but that written communication was bypassed by the Member Secretary of JK Pollution Control Committee. JK Pollution Control Committee got huge funds under the National Clean Air programme, but we are not getting the desired results on the ground ? A reliable source in the pollution control committee told me that the Principal Scientist posted in JKPCC is only looking after biomedical waste for more than two decades and is based in Jammu while as this post has state level responsibility. Two other scientists posted in Srinagar are given odd jobs while water and air laboratories are run by Scientific Assistants and not the scientists. Water pollution is also a challenge in Jhelum, Doodh Ganga and many other streams. Unfortunately the same water is supplied to people by PHE Jal Skato department but PCC isn’t even visiting the sites to at least highlight the issue.