Keep work-estimates and DPRs in public domain

The Right to Information Act (RTI) has been operational across the country from 2005, but we are still not able to enforce its provisions even as we have so many digital platforms available with us. The law was applicable in Jammu & Kashmir from 2004, when PDP-Congress Govt first time came up with this law in J&K, known as J&K RTI Act 2004. Then NC-Congress Govt in 2009 came up with J&K RTI Act 2009 around March 2009. This was a better law that was considered to be more powerful than central law (RTI Act 2005). The provision for proactive disclosure of information is the heart of RTI Act 2005 and this was a provision under J&K RTI Act 2009 (now repealed). If public authorities or Govt officials don’t abide by this provision even after more than a 1 ½ decades, how can the Govt claim that they have set up a regime of transparency and accountability?

If the work orders, estimates, and other documents related to developmental works are not digitised and not uploaded on Government websites, how can we claim that we are adhering to the Digital India programme of Prime Minister Modi? It was a shocking news when a Junior Engineer of Rural Development Department failed to provide work estimates of a village road constructed under MG-NREGA to a local resident in Nagam block of Budgam. The aggrieved person brought the matter into notice of Chairman DDC Budgam who issued orders to make disclosure of all the estimates of the official website of district Budgam & through social media sites as well.