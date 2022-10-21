Kharge has an enormous task ahead of him

The Congress party recovery process has to begin with developing clear and firm ideological approaches. In recent years it has been displaying a degree of confusion on how to meet the BJP ideological challenge. In addition it has to also to fashion immediate, medium term and long-term political approaches so that it can take on BJP’s formidable election machine. Kharge’s first tests will be how the party performs in elections for the Gujarat and Karnataka assemblies. The former is scheduled for December this year while the latter is early summer of 2023. In Gujarat, Kharge will not only have to contend with the might of the BJP but also the attempts of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party to chip into the traditional Congress vote. What foreign observers will focus on is if with a non-Gandhi heading the party the people are willing to take a greater look at it.

Meanwhile foreign attention will also be on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. The basic issue is if the Congress leader’s walk of 3500 km help him in transforming his image from a non-serious, if not reluctant, politician into one who is now committed to sustained political work. The luxury of frequent vacations is not available to Indian politicians. After all he should know that it was his great grandfather and India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who is believed to have said “aaram haram hai”.