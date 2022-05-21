Kisan leaders meet aggrieved Kashmiri farmers !

Farmer leaders’ visit

Kashmiri farmers have never been part of any national level farmer movements. Except for a handful of left leaning farmer organisations, the farmers’ movement in Kashmir never flourished in the past nor did we have a strong farmers’ body here. For the last 7 to 8 years I have been part of the National Farmers Coordination Committee also called Rashtriya Kisan Samanvay Samiti (RKSS). This is a non-political farmers group not having affiliation with any political party, but the members in their individual capacity are members of different political parties. I attended their first meeting at Gandhi Ashram Wardha in 2014. The leaders of this national level group have been in touch with me since then and recently after hearing that many fruit trees were being uprooted and axed in Budgam by NHAI and local administration their delegation came to Srinagar to assess the ground situation. The aim of this visit was to meet the aggrieved farmers especially those affected by the Srinagar Ring Road project, 440 KV Samba Amargad transmission line project. This was a first ever face to face interaction between the aggrieved farmers of Kashmir with farmer leaders from other states. The nine member delegation are important office bearers of different farmers associations who came to express solidarity with the farmers of Kashmir whose land was being acquired by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for construction of the Srinagar Ring Road project.

From May 10th to 12th the farmers’ delegation along with aggrieved farmers from Budgam, Baramulla and Srinagar went to various sites around Srinagar Road project in Budgam like Sozeth, Mirgund, Wathoora, Ranbir Garh to see the damage caused to apple trees, plum trees. The delegation from seven states led by Vivekanand Mathane, Convener of RKSS expressed serious concern over the sufferings of farmers of Kashmir especially those affected by Srinagar Ring Road as the trees had been uprooted without even being paid compensation or having been paid very small amount which is ten times less than the market rate.