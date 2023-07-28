Kissinger in China

In both his avatars—as a scholar of international relations and a practitioner of diplomacy—Kissinger has been a believer in the maintenance of balance of power between the major states even if one of them has undoubted pre-eminence. He has been deeply influenced by the way peace was preserved in Europe through a balance of power; if and when that balance was upset the inevitable result was war, sometimes long lasting and catastrophic for the continent. Clearly, he now feels that America and China need to arrive at a modus vivendi which would lead to the establishment of a new power balance. He may not have foreseen the rise of China when Nixon and he went to open ties with Communist China but he is realistic to acknowledge the need to China’s great rise for the formation of a new stable international order. The problem is that China’s seems unwilling to accept the principles of world order and is also unwilling to compromise with states it perceives as standing in its way to achieve its objectives. This makes reconciliation of interests to frame a new world order difficult. It also makes it challenging to achieve mutual accommodation of interests of the major powers. This is illustrated in Chinese approaches towards India after 2020.

It is doubtful if India figures high in Kissinger’s current consideration of the international order. Indeed, just as he is feted in China for his contribution to America-China ties he is reviled in India for his role in the shaping of America’s policies towards South Asia in 1971. Nixon was completely antipathetic towards Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Kissinger, instead of tempering his approaches, egged him on. The Nixon tapes reveal the abusive language the two used against Indira Gandhi whenever they discussed the situation which led to the creation of Bangladesh. Kissinger may have later tried to make amends but the memory of his role in 1971 will not be easily forgotten even though Indira Gandhi along with her principal advisors out-smarted the Nixon-Kissinger duo to ensure that Indian objectives in the eastern part of the Indian sub-continent were achieved.