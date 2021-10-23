Know your auto-debit mandate

For example, you can avail the auto-debit facility for your loan EMIs (Equated Monthly Installments), insurance premium payment etc. Once you set the frequency of the auto-debit facility, you don't need to keep track of the due dates of your bill payments, EMIs etc. These payments will get paid automatically.

Also, typically at the time of making a third-party payment using a credit card or debit card, the third-party merchants ask the customers if they would like to make a standing instruction for automatic deductions. Many times, customers opt for this.

Here you have to ensure that your account has sufficient amount to meet the demand of auto-debits. Notably, the bank needs your mandate to offer you this service.