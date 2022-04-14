Kupwara: Lest I forget

North Kashmir’s frontier district Kupwara is exquisitely beautiful place with vast meadows vibrant culture, diverse heritage, and unique folklore. This district is located between Pir Panchal and Shamsbari mountain range which have beautiful meadows and pastures in their bosom providing grazing ground for cattle and sheep. Besides, they also are health-resorts and tourist spots for the adventurous souls. Those who visit this beautiful district once are left with everlasting memories. Being a college contractual, I also have some unforgettable memories of the place.
I had not seen Kupwara until April 6, 2011 when I went to join Govt. Degree College, Kupwara at Bumhama as a lecturer on contract. Since, it was for the first time I was going to teach English in a college, I was so terrified. Who knew the district I’d strongly hold a grudge for, would become the place most cherished. While peeping through the window-panes of the bus from Handwara, I remember I was utterly lost in my own world. It stunned me when a guy inside the bus called me by my name, as if, he knew me from many years. I sat at the back seat of the bus when he cued me to share his three-seater. In fact, we didn’t know each other. He had heard my name from somewhere. After sharing seat with him, he introduced himself to me as Shakeel Ahmad. The warmth in his attitude filled me with a unique enthusiasm. Moreover, when he stated that he works in the same college on contract basis in Arabic subject, my joy knew no bounds. Shakeel, later became my close ally until my contract in that college ended.
On reaching the GDC Kupwara, another guy in the administrative block, namely Sabzar, who happened to be my colleague in English department, welcomed me. He took me straight to the chamber of the Principal Mr. Farooq Ahmad Malik, whom I knew from my graduation days at GDC, Baramulla. Primarily, it was somewhat hectic for me to do to-and-fro movement to this college but as the level of miscibility amplified, I got mixed up and then the place seemed at a stone’s throw. The fervor to teach will always remind me much about the place. My preliminary part was a bit strange and passive. However, as I went on teaching, I gained momentum. It will make you laugh that for many months in that college, a gate-keeper (an elderly person) would never allow me to get in as he’d treat me more like a student than a lecturer. I’ve forgotten his name but two things still stand in my memory. One, he was hard of hearing and another, that he made me show my identity at the gate for many months at end. My youthfulness has, every now and then, embarrassed me. Not only this, but another peon would also stop me for sometime outside the lecture-block. And when the students would reveal me out, and after ensuring that I carried attendance register and duster with me, would he allow me in. That jostle I had to face each day at the door of the lecture-block, is etched on my memory. As in April and May months, college remained brimmed with students who showed zeal towards their classes, there used to be not an inch of space left to go in. But then come July, they would start automatically disappearing from the campus. Probably, to sit in for the preparations of their annual exams.
I recall, the time-table in English department would change quite frequently which would enrage the department head. He’d often treat it ‘more the men more the mess’. Majority of students pop up on my mind’s screen even today. I haven’t forgotten Irshad, a 3rd year student. I’d get him to my class just to bring back the charm and make it lively. He was ardent and so receptive. One would always find Nargis, Shazia and Mir Shazia together, be that in the campus, in the market or on the road. How steadfast their friendship was! They were so close friends who would never bunk any class. Ahsan, KU researcher who recently became Assistant Professor English had so much attachment with me that he would never miss any of lectures and would quite often search me out in the campus.
Sitting under those pecan trees in the lawn, delivering lectures back-to-back, relishing mulberry after classes were over, going to the hostel mess room at 1 o’clock, listening to the lilting murmur of nearby brook called Kahemil, beholding white cloud puffs hovering slowly over snow capped mountains, sprawling at times under those marvelous Chinar trees, the ungentlemanly nudging of students at Regipora bridge while boarding college busses. All that was so lovely, beguiling and will certainly linger long. Obviously, things would have now changed in the college. New students and new faculty would have now taken the stage. Yet, I can’t forget those delightful moments.
Manzoor Akash is teacher English, Dept. of School Education, J&K
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.