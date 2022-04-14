Kupwara: Lest I forget

On reaching the GDC Kupwara, another guy in the administrative block, namely Sabzar, who happened to be my colleague in English department, welcomed me. He took me straight to the chamber of the Principal Mr. Farooq Ahmad Malik, whom I knew from my graduation days at GDC, Baramulla. Primarily, it was somewhat hectic for me to do to-and-fro movement to this college but as the level of miscibility amplified, I got mixed up and then the place seemed at a stone’s throw. The fervor to teach will always remind me much about the place. My preliminary part was a bit strange and passive. However, as I went on teaching, I gained momentum. It will make you laugh that for many months in that college, a gate-keeper (an elderly person) would never allow me to get in as he’d treat me more like a student than a lecturer. I’ve forgotten his name but two things still stand in my memory. One, he was hard of hearing and another, that he made me show my identity at the gate for many months at end. My youthfulness has, every now and then, embarrassed me. Not only this, but another peon would also stop me for sometime outside the lecture-block. And when the students would reveal me out, and after ensuring that I carried attendance register and duster with me, would he allow me in. That jostle I had to face each day at the door of the lecture-block, is etched on my memory. As in April and May months, college remained brimmed with students who showed zeal towards their classes, there used to be not an inch of space left to go in. But then come July, they would start automatically disappearing from the campus. Probably, to sit in for the preparations of their annual exams.