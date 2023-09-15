Landing on moon and the impact on earth

Recently mathematics was dropped as a major subject in a good number of higher educational institutions after seeing the response of the students towards the subject. This indeed is a depressing situation that a subject known as ‘queen of all sciences’ is becoming kind of an endangered species in the institutions of higher learning. The essence of mathematics is not something to be discussed here but I would like to quote here an expample of a mathematician Professor N. Wildberger, were he plots the graph of the development of countries/races over the period of nearly three thousand years and another graph showing the strength in mathematics of the countries/races over the same period. The fascinating fact comes out that the two graphs coincide,meaning that the development of a country is directly proportional to its progress in the field of mathematics. Now taking the discussion further I find it inevitable to talk here about the institution where I am rendering my services as a teacher of mathematics, the JK Institute of Mathematical Sciences (JKIMS). The philosophy and the driving force behind its inception were to have a research institute at par with Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI). The aims and objectives of the institute were to imbibe and foster a culture of Mathematics in the valley and also to popularize the mathematics education amongst the young minds. Now after ten years after its inception it looks that the institution has not taken a stride in this direction yet, as progress of the institution has not been so tangible to be felt. To attain the aims and objectives set for at the time of its establishment I think the institution is yet to be taken seriously from different quarters.