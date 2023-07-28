Leading India into a Knowledge Revolution

While Britain led the world during the second Industrial Revolution, it was the United States that led in the third. Today, as India surpasses Britain to become the fifth largest economy globally, the time is ripe for it to once again become the epicenter of knowledge and lead the world into the 4th Industrial Revolution marked by exponential growth in new and emerging technologies.

Amidst these expected changes, in 2014, Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi set forth a vision to transform India’s education system into a global knowledge powerhouse of the 21st century. With over 260 million school-going children and over 40 million students in higher education, India’s education system is one of the largest globally. After extensive discussions with stakeholders, including public, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was launched after a gap of 34 years. As we approach July 29th, 2023, we celebrate NEP’s third anniversary with a 2-day Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam – a ‘Maha Kumbh’ on Education.