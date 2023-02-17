Lessons not to be missed

The first point he mentioned was the rate of suicides among former servicemen. He said: “We cannot go on losing 17 veterans a day to the silent scourge of suicide”. According to the 2022 annual report of the Department of Veteran Affairs, suicides of ex-servicemen had increased from 5,989 in 2001 to a peak of 6,700 in 2017, then it came down to 6,261 in 2019 and 6,146 in 2020.

The second point President Biden touched upon is the “homelessness” of the veteran. He said that his government would help veterans pay their rent because “no one should be homeless in this country, especially not those who served it”. According to the report submitted by the Department of US Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to the US Congress, the number of “homeless” veterans was 33,136 in 2022. This has come down from the peak of 74,087 in 2010 and 37,252 in 2020.