Letter Diplomacy Between India and Pakistan

Public leaders in India and Pakistan are invested with heavy responsibility to work for improving the relations between two countries. Their role within or outside political formations shall always incentivise the bilateral relationship. Late Arun Jaitley told US diplomat Robert Blake that “India- Pakistan peace process from 2005 onwards has harmed the electoral prospects of his party in North- India”. Electoral politics has influenced the peace process at different intervals in both countries and on many occasions decisions were not taken due to election related politics. Pertinently, public leaders who have contributed their papers to this volume pitch for cordial relationship between India and Pakistan. Mr Yaswant Sinha former foreign minister writes that governments in India and Pakistan should not fall for the “history is just beginning syndrome” and in preparing their agendas they should learn from the experiences of past negotiations and recall the past history, the pitfalls, the highs and lows of this complex relationship. The India- Pakistan relationship is accident prone and every now and then there are landslides on this way, but given the right political direction the sky is the limit, according to Khursheed Mehmood kasuri who as former foreign minister of Pakistan played a key role in giving positive push to this relationship. He claims that India and Pakistan must recognise that terrorism, bigotry, majoritarianism and extremism are among the core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb peace. Similarly the rights of minorities have to be protected at all costs. The ceasefire must assume permanence and the two countries should “re-imagine the LOC as Line of “Connectivity and Cooperation”. Shri Mani Shankar Aiyar concedes that Indian authorities have not favorably considered his formulation of an “uninterrupted and uninterruptible” dialogue, a former Pakistan foreign minister , Hina Rabbani Khar did embrace and propagate the idea (Hina Khar is again in hot seat). Mr Aiyar is not supportive of taking up the dialogue process at highest level without proper preparation”. Dr Farooq Abdullah writes that for the last 75 years we have had the problem of Kashmir between India and Pakistan which has resulted in four wars between the two neighbors but no final solution was achieved by these wars. He expresses deep remorse that Prime Minister Modi has not done anything to remove “ Dil Ki Aur Dilli Sai doori”.