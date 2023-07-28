Lok Sabha passes Forest Conservation Amendment Bill 2023

400 Ecologists wrote to Union Minister

More than 400 ecologists of the country had written to Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav recently about the proposed amendments to the Forest Conservation Act. The group consisted of environmental experts, scientists & researchers who had expressed their concerns about the proposed changes in the FCA. The ecologists highlighted four major concerns with the Bill – and said that instead of amending the existing Act, it seems to seek to change it entirely. “We strongly believe that the present Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 along with the judgment in the Supreme Court order in WP 202/9 together provide a strong basis for the protection of natural ecosystems, and require better and effective implementation,” reads the letter signed by 400 plus ecologists.

Exempted categories of land

The Bill also exempts certain types of land from the provisions of the Forest Conservation Act such as forest land along a rail line or a public road maintained by the government providing access to a habitation, or to a rail, and roadside amenity up to a maximum size of 0.10 hectare. Forest land that will also be exempted includes:

A) land situated within 100 km along the international borders, Line of Control, or Line of Actual Control, proposed to be used for construction of strategic linear project for national importance or security,