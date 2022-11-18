Long wait to get compensation

Nooruddin Rather 66, a resident of Buchroo village in central Kashmir’s district Budgam was not even born when his family land measuring 13 kanals (1.62 acre) located near Old Airport area (Karewa Damodar) was taken into possession by the Indian Army way back in 1952. In addition to Noorudin’s family land, a huge chunk of land (500 acres approximately) belonging to hundreds of people from half a dozen villages was also taken into possession by the Army. Between 1975 to 1990 around 300 acres of land belonging to people from villages of Humhama, Gudsathoo and Lalgam in district Budgam was acquired by Airforce and Border Security Force (BSF) as well. The affected landowners were compensated for the same, but the villagers whose land is under possession of the Army are yet to be compensated. The process of land acquisition is not getting finalised for the last several decades even as the Union Cabinet has given the nod for this. A recent meeting between representatives of land owners of Karewa Damodar Old Airport, some social activists including this author with GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen ADS Aujla has generated optimism among 500 affected families. The officer assured that the matter would be addressed as he took up the matter with the Defence Estates Department.

As per the rate fixed by Deputy Commissioner / District Collector Budgam Nooruddin was supposed to receive a payment of Rs 2.60 Crores as compensation money, but he was paid only Rs 73.68 Lakhs in 2014. The Government officials told him within some time he would get the rest of the payment. It has now been more than 8 years, Noorudin has not received the remaining amount of Rs 18,640,000. Nooruddin isn’t the only farmer who is waiting for the compensation amount, but there are almost 500 such families.