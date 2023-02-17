Looking at the world with fresh eyes

India was not only on par with the West but was superior in many areas of individual and social life till the industrial revolution which took place in Europe and in other parts of the Western world. It was this development which led to the inexorable rise of the West at the cost of India and other Asian countries as well as those of Africa and South America. The industrial revolution was based on advances and breakthroughs in science and technology. It led to India’s enslavement and the rise of colonialism. The leaders of the Indian freedom movement were determined to not only reduce the gap between India and west in science and technology but were also determined to ensure that India gradually India came to the forefront of scientific and technological knowledge. For this purpose a network of institutions was created soon after independence and gradually as India’s human capital in these areas increased the gap between India and west began to reduce. But all this was relevant till the world was in the analog age.

Now the world has truly entered the digital age. Indeed it is passing through the fourth Industrial revolution which is based on the growth of artificial intelligence, robotics and the internet of things. While India is using the applications which are emerging in the current digital age for social betterment and enhanced administrative efficiencies the question is whether it is producing original ideas and concepts which are the backbone of advances in any area of knowledge, including scientific and technological. It is one matter to use applications and quite another to have the human capital which is making fundamental theoretical and conceptual breakthroughs. It is only if that human capital is available can India claim that it closing the gap with the west in the frontier areas of knowledge.