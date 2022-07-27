LPG revisited | Smart decision of Economic Reforms changed the face of the Indian economy

Precisely speaking on the political front, all was not also well with the political setup and the country unusually witnessed three prime ministers taking the command of the country in a span of just one and a half years. Notably, V.P. Singh was prime minister of the country for just one year (December 1989 – November 1990). Chandra Shekhar took charge from V.P. Singh, but lasted just for six months (from November 1990 – June 1991). It was P. V. Narasimha Rao who became the third prime minister in just one and a half years’ time. He served the country from June 1991 to May 1996 and it was during his tenure that the country witnessed massive structural economic reforms which changed the economic fortunes of the country. Narasimha Rao, against his reputation of being naïve in economic affairs, ‘surprisingly’ supported the then finance minister, Manmohan Singh, to design and roll out radical economic reforms, which included structural changes and stabilization measures. Precisely, a new Economic Policy, 1991 was framed which tailored Liberalization, Privatization and Globalization (LPG) initiatives. The LPG became a buzz word during that time and here the credit also goes to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other international organisations which provided the required financial support on the back of opening of India’s economic borders.

Finally, the then finance minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, along with Prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, unveiled this a game-changing economic policy that ended the protective approach of the country where it had closed the economy to the outside world. It’s worth mentioning that this approach had left the industrial sector of the country incompetent at the global level.