M S Swaminathan | A colossus who guided the nation

The Kural describes farmers as the pin that holds the world together because it is the farmers who sustain everyone. Prof. Swaminathan understood this principle very well. A lot of people call him a “Krishi Vaigyanik” – an Agricultural Scientist. But, I have always believed that he was even more. He was a true “Kisan Vaigyanik” – a Farmers’ Scientist. In his heart there was a farmer. The success of his works is not restricted to their academic excellence; it lies in the impact they have had outside the laboratories, in the farms and the fields. His work narrowed the gap between scientific knowledge and its practical application. He consistently advocated for sustainable agriculture, emphasising the delicate balance between human advancement and ecological sustainability. Here, I must also note Prof. Swaminathan’s special emphasis on improving the lives of the small farmers and ensuring they also enjoy the fruits of innovation. He was particularly passionate about improving the lives of women farmers.

There is another aspect about Prof. M.S. Swaminathan which is remarkable - he stands tall as a paragon of innovation and mentorship. When he won the World Food Prize in 1987, the first recipient of this prestigious honour, he used the prize money to establish a not-for-profit research foundation. Till date, it undertakes extensive work across various sectors. He has nurtured countless minds, instilling in them a passion for learning and innovation. In a rapidly changing world, his life reminds us of the enduring power of knowledge, mentorship, and innovation. He was an institution builder as well, having to his credit many centres where vibrant research takes place. One of his stints was as Director, International Rice Research Institute, Manila. The South Asia Regional Centre of International Rice Research Institute was opened in Varanasi in 2018.