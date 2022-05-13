Make bulk purchases through GeM

General Financial Rules

Department of Stationery & Office Supplies (DoSOS) is one of the oldest Govt departments in J&K which was established during the time of Dogra rulers of Kashmir. It has always been the nodal agency for procurement of stationery, paper and binding material for office use by all Government/Semi-Government Offices and establishments of Jammu and Kashmir. This Department facilitated the supply of these items at uniform rates to each and every department on cashless transactions that was more or less a transparent process.

As per the Rule 149 of General Financial Rules (GFR)-2017 issued by Ministry of Finance and section 4.17.5 of Manual for Procurement of Goods-2017, procurement through Govt e market -GeM Portal has become mandatory for all Government Departments. The Department of Stationery & Office Supplies (DoSOS) has been purchasing stationery items via e-tendering process in the past. Post creation of GeM, Department of Stationery and Office Supplies (DoSOS) should have been transformed into a kind of Demand Aggregator which would act as a one stop solution for purchase of all stationery and other allied items from GeM Portal through e- bidding or Reverse Auctioning Mode (RAM) after aggregating demands of all the indenting Departments of J&K.