Make condition of roads better

The whole idea behind all this is to provide better roads on large scale for the travellers. There is also a need to make the condition of Srinagar-Jammu highway, Srinagar-Leh highway, and Mughal Road better. The landslides and shooting stones keep on disrupting the traffic movement. And sometimes there is loss of lives in the related mishaps. There is no doubt that concerned officials are maintaining the roads sometimes amid very challenging circumstances particularly during the harsh winter months. But heavy rains in other months also trigger landslides and shooting stones, giving a tough time to the personnel on the ground, maintaining the road.

There is need for long term and short term measures to deal with such frequent problems. Maintenance of the roads and highways is of great importance for smooth traffic movement. Any slight disruption then leads to massive traffic jamming and it takes hours to clear the jam. There is a need for upgradation of Mughal Road so that this road also becomes a preferable choice for large number of travellers. The proposed tunnel to make it an all weather road must come up at the earliest. The Zojila tunnel on Srinagar - Leh road is expected to be completed in 2026 to make the highway all weather road.