Make it digital, make it easy

The practical challenges

As there is no facility available in J&K to file RTI applications through an Online mode in spite of Govt’s assurances, the information seekers have to face lots of challenges. They face difficulty especially to deposit RTI application fees of Rs 10 in the shape of Indian Postal Order (IPO). To buy an Indian Postal Order (PIO) is a herculean task in J&K. I have not come across a single post office in any urban or rural area of J&K where Rs 10 Indian Postal Orders (IPOs) are available freely. I have been writing about it for the last many years now. In a city like Jammu, or Srinagar, and also district headquarters, one can buy an IPO from a post office. But this is impossible in rural areas or other towns. If a person from a remote village of Bandipora wants to file an RTI application, he or she will have to travel all the way from the village to Bandipora town or Sopore to get the Indian postal order (IPO). I am personally witness to it as I could not even get an IPO in a town like Chadoora or Charar e Sharief ? I always buy IPOs from General Post Office (GPO) Srinagar. How can we call this citizen friendly? Had online RTI service been available in J&K like central Govt offices, people living in remote areas like Dachan, Marwah in Kishtwar or Poshana in Poonch could also access information from the office of Prime Minister, Civil Secretariat, Raj Bhavan or any other office located in Jammu or Srinagar. To seek information through an offline mode, an RTI applicant has to travel to Govt offices, pay bus fare and then spend the whole day in the town. This is a costly affair even for those applicants who live under Below Poverty Line (BPL) category. The BPL applicants have not to pay Rs 10 IPO but to send the RTI application via speed post is a challenge for them. They have to travel to a town to send the application to the Govt office through a speed post. In some cases these poor applicants travel to their tehsil, block or district headquarters spending at least Rs 300 to 500 for the same plus leaving their work for a day. Even after such a struggle the PIOs don’t respond to them?