June 14, 2022: Rampaging leopard kills three children in Kashmir in 48 hours. The leopard was said to be roaming in the woods of Uri.

June 15, 2022: Leopard terror as wildlife department issues order to kill man-eater in Uri.

These are a few news splashes over the last two years, depicting the grave level of the Man-Animal conflict in Kashmir. Many precious lives have been consumed by this conflict so far. The situation is grim and ghastly.