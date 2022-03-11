Masking facts, distorting news

The narrative promoted by Western countries is that the Russian invasion is completely unprovoked and unjustified. The latter is true for nothing can justify an invasion of a sovereign state in this age. However, the former is an arguable point for President Putin was warning the United States and the European powers against the eastward expansion of NATO. Western media is emphasising the lack of justification of the invasion and the great human suffering it is causing in Ukraine. It is either not focusing on post-Cold War European history or stressing the sovereignty of states. It is not taking a holistic picture of the complex situation and nor for that matter is the Russian media which is more ‘controlled’ than that of the Western countries.

What Western media is projecting in graphic detail is the human cost of the war. It is showing the death of civilians, the loss of homes and displacement of peoples thereby making them refugees who are fleeing Ukraine in large numbers. The flow of refugees into Ukraine’s western neighbours is very high. Over two million people have gone to Poland, Hungary, Rumania and other countries. What is being beamed into the homes of people almost all across the world are videos and images of the plight of women and children. This feeds into the Western narrative that Putin has dragged Europe into a war the like of which has not been seen since the Second World War. At the same time the Russian media is fully supporting the “special military operation” for the “demilitarisation” of “denazification” of Ukraine. The fact is that in almost all countries, including India from where many television journalists have gone to Ukraine to cover the war, the Western case is being projected; the Russian view is not.