May be a message to Turkey!

The Defence and Miliary Cooperation MOU should also be seen in the light of Jaishankar’s reiteration of support for Cypriot positions on its relations with Turkey. The Indian EAM said a joint press conference, after his meeting with Kasoulides “I take this opportunity to once again reiterate our principled position on the Cyprus issue. The Republic of India reiterates its commitment for a Bi-communal, Bi-zonal federation based on UN Resolutions as the solution to the Cyprus issue”. In this context the MOU is a signal to Turkey which has traditionally has had a strong relationship with Pakistan and, in recent years, has articulated its support for Pakistani positions on sensitive issues. It is pertinent to note that India and Turkey have been on opposite sides on the Cyprus issue.

The problems in Cyprus are nowhere near resolution; they are rooted in history and are one of the continuing conflicts from the period of European colonialism. Cyprus was acquired by the British from the Ottoman empire in 1878. It was initially treated as a ‘protectorate’ but once the Ottomans entered the First World War as German allies the British first placed Cyprus under military occupation and thereafter in 1925 made it a Crown Colony. The majority of Cypriots were of Greek extraction and wanted Cyprus to be merged with Greece. However, Cypriots with Turkish roots naturally opposed such a move. The British also did not favour Cyprus to join Greece. The island gained independence in 1960 under a UN plan which provided for a power sharing arrangement between the Greek and Turkish communities. Archbishop Makarios became the President of Cyprus. He was committed to a united Cyprus. He developed close ties with Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who like him was opposed to the division of countries on religious grounds. Violence between the Greek and Turkish communities continued and a UN peace keeping force was stationed in Cyprus in 1964 when all Turkish Cypriot members of the government resigned. The communal conflict did not abate.