Melodrama of social media

Although traditional media gives voice to the voiceless, social media gives voice to the already loud and vociferous. In the same way that traditional media empowers society, social media empowers individuals to the point that they can name and shame anyone they want out of petty grudges or to gain likes for indecent posts. They do not spare the lives of their loved ones in this maniacal race for likes. The need for acknowledgment, the desire for power, the shows off of achievements, vying for attention, and “who is the happiest” are the only mantras of social media. In general, it is a platform where you show the sunny side of yourself and the shadowed side of others. People make money out of outrageous posts, but getting likes on posts is not a yeoman’s job unless your work is research-based, knowledge-based, or inspirational in some way. In fact, most social media users are not well read people or, if they are, they don’t want to work hard, so they use a cheap and utterly unscrupulous method to gain quick likes. They post raunchy, immodest, gross content that grabs attention, and Voila! You’ve got your content. It is at the expense of someone’s respect, peace of mind, even life, that they earn income. There are a number of examples where people have been named and shamed without even confirming the authenticity and credibility of such fake and incredulous stuff.

In spite of all this melodrama that social media is pushing us to, its popularity is still on rise while traditional media has taken a back seat, despite of the fact that its more accurate and reliable. The reasons could be several, like social media is two way conversation, less scope for the creator and more space for the audience, while traditional is one way conversation. Social media is prompt while traditional media is delayed due to press time .