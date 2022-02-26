Middle-Aged: The Whiz-Bang Stuff

Someone who’s forty-sixty something today is middle-aged. Two hundred years ago, a sixty-something would be a very old person. People no longer see “middle-age” as a numerical milestone and don’t tend to think of them as “old” as they hit their 50s and beyond. Living a healthy and varied lifestyle helps people to keep feeling young and people embrace getting older. The brain is all too aware of the changes going on in the body. It reacts and responds to its subjective perception of the body which it inhabits-it’s self-aware. Middle-age is becoming a term with less and less significance. People no longer see ‘middle-age’ as a numerical milestone and don’t tend to think of them as ‘old’ as they hit their fifties and beyond. A fifty-something, with the mindset of a thirty-something--- perhaps sometimes even that of a teenager!