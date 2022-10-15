Middle-Class Maverick!

His means were adequate to lead a humble life; a pompous lifestyle had no room. Being a rank officer, he could have easily accumulated wealth through unscrupulous ways, but his ‘anachronistic conviction’ always stopped him. His subordinates ridiculed him for being honest and termed his uprightness as ‘gullibility’. Teasing him on petty matters or engaging him in trivialities, he was psychologically haunted. Corruption was so overruling and superseding that it took his mental toll to resist it. He experienced uncertainty as the conflict between what he believed in and what he saw around gave rise to a moral dilemma. However, he knew that when values conflict, choices are to be made and thus, his strong will overpowered. This, notwithstanding the fact, that he was frequently transferred from one place to another, and at times dumped in Official Cells.

Even the social circles were torturous and tormenting for him. He proved to be an odd one out. He failed to live up fallaciously. It was an ordeal to exchange and maintain social connections which had turned into simple ‘liabilities’. He could not manage spending extravagantly on various social occasions. Most of his relatives would look down upon him as a broke on the breadline. Nonetheless, he journeyed on. Guileless.