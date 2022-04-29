Modi’s upcoming visit to Europe

There is no way, despite whatever Indian diplomats may attempt to do, that Modi’s European visit will succeed in shaking off the full shadow of the European crisis which is also the prime contemporary global crisis. It is therefore remarkable that the April 27 MEA press statement does not mention the word Ukraine at all. Even if there are - and indeed there are, and will continue to be-major differences in Indian and European public approaches to the Ukraine situation, the press release’s silence about it is more than passing strange. Indeed a plain and ‘by-itself’ reading of the document begs the question if there is a Ukraine crisis and war at all.

Indeed the press release brought back memories to this writer of Myanmar in the wake of the 9/11 developments and how they were virtually ducked by that country’s media. The greater focus of the Myanmar media then was not on the horrendous terrorist attack and its international consequences but on the discovery of a white elephant which was considered to be very auspicious. Naturally the Indian system is not and will never be what was and unfortunately is the Myanmar system under the generals. It is therefore all the more important for Indian diplomats to draft media releases which do not project an oblivion of the major issues of the times. And in this age of the social media the stock diplomatic phases need to be modified and, if necessary, amplified.