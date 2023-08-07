Mother-in-Law: A Coach Within

However, as society continues to evolve, cultural norms and expectations undergo a profound metamorphosis, prompting a transformative shift in these entrenched roles. Within the walls of Kashmiri households, an encouraging transformation unfolds as a growing number of progressive-minded mothers-in-law choose to adopt a collaborative and supportive approach, relinquishing control in favour of empowerment. These enlightened matrons are acutely aware of the intricacies that accompany adapting to a new environment after marriage and recognise the significance of fostering an empowering atmosphere to cultivate a harmonious family dynamic.

At the heart of this enlightened approach lies a coaching methodology embraced by these sagacious mothers-in-law, imparting a profound sense of empowerment to their daughters-in-law. This shift in perspective allows daughters-in-law to assert their individual destinies while benefiting from the invaluable wisdom and experience of their elder counterparts. As a result, daughters-in-law gradually assume their responsibilities with the tender guidance and unwavering support of their mothers-in-law. This coaching ethos serves as the fertile ground for open communication, empathy, and reciprocal respect, nurturing a profound and enduring bond between the two parties.