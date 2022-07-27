Mother: the shade of life

Our responsibility as a society should be easing out her hardships, but we do otherwise by setting up some stramge norms, such as her only purpose of life after the absence of significant other is to take care of children. We fail to accept that she is a human and she has full rights to live her life as per her aspirations. We fail to provide her second chance and also make sure that she should not avail it by herself by any means. I wish our society accepts a woman with children. I wish our parents accept and appreciate if their children plan to marry a widow. We as a parent on such situations say why our children, or why me, and fail to realize it can be us or even our children in future. We make it sound like a slur, and a taboo, to marry a woman who has been married before. I wish people sympathise with the widow by giving her another chance to live life. I wish orphan, widow, divorcee titles subside forever.

I wrote these lines in the the loving memory of my beloved mother that passed away on 27th July 2021.