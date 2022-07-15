Moving beyond the FRA entitlements

Convergence of FRA

The Forest Rights Act (FRA) recognises and vests the forest rights and occupation in Forest land in forest dwelling Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers who have been residing in such forests for generations but whose right could not be recorded. With regard to Community Forest Rights (CFR), our advocacy helped people in five villages - Draggar, Basant Wodder, Kachwari, Hill Kachwari – that got the titles under Community Forest Rights (CFR). Lt Governor Manoj Sinha handed over the title certificates to the beneficiaries last year in September during a function held at SKICC Srinagar. People got enough land for the graveyards in these villages which was a long pending demand. In addition to it some parcels of land were given to beneficiaries under the Individual Forest Right (IFR) as well. As the landholding in J&K is very less it is not possible to transfer 2 hectares of land under IFR to forest dwellers who claim for the same, but in states like Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra or UP, this is possible. In these places the land which is transferred to people under FRA is not fertile in most of the cases. In such a situation what shall the people do with this unirrigated and barren land? To address this issue funds available under various Govt schemes like MG-NREGA or CAMPA must be utilised through convergence. During the recent National Consultation on FRA held at Bhubaneswar on 7th and 8th July 2021 wherein I was invited as a speaker, the participants especially the Director SC ST Research & Training Institution (SCSTRTI) Dr A B Ota laid emphasis on transferring CAMPA funds to Panchayati Raj Institutions ( Gram Sabha) so that same could be utilised for afforestation programmes. The Secretary Ministry of Tribal Affairs Govt of India Anil Kumar Jha who also spoke on the occasion also emphasised on convergence of different Govt schemes so that tribals and other forest dwellers get better livelihood options from the land and other resources transferred to them under Forest Rights Act. Mr Jha said that Bank Officers, Agriculture credit societies need to be sensitised on FRA so that forest dwellers get better credit facilities. He also said that during the land acquisition process the title holders have full rights on the land and are entitled to get compensation for the acquired land by any Govt or Non Govt body.