MSW rules also apply to rural areas

Recent violations done by RDD

By setting up Segregation Sheds, Compost Units near Water Bodies in villages, the Rural Development Department (RDD) especially its Rural Engineering Wing (REW) is openly violating MSW Rules 2016 and the Water Prevention and Control of Pollution Act 1974. The officers of the department can be prosecuted for the same by way of filing a simple application before local magistrate or the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The preamble of Water Act 1974 says that this law is to provide for the prevention and control of water pollution, and for the maintaining or restoring of wholesomeness of water in the country. The Act was amended in 1988. The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Cess Act was enacted to provide for the levy and collection of a cess on water consumed by persons operating and carrying on certain types of industrial activities. This cess is collected with a view to augment the resources of the Central Board and the State Boards for the prevention and control of water pollution constituted under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The Act was last amended in 2003. Section 24 of Water Act 1974 prohibits use of stream or well for disposal of polluting matter. The relevant section reads:

“Subject to the provisions of this section, no person shall knowingly cause or permit any poisonous, noxious or polluting matter determined in accordance with such standards as may be laid down by the State Board to enter (whether directly or indirectly) into any [stream or well or sewer or on land] or no person shall knowingly cause or permit to enter into any stream any other matter which may tend, either directly or in combination with similar matters, to impede the proper flow of the water of the stream in a manner leading or likely to lead to a substantial aggravation of pollution due to other causes or of its consequences.”