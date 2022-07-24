Mund-daji: An Unexplored peace abode

ATHAR LONE
My activities were restricted to the four walls of my room as the weather became cooler from the previous night, and I thought of writing down something about Mund-daji, a less well-known picnic site on the foothills of some steep mountains. It jolted my mental state. Nearly 34 kilometres from Baramulla, Mund-daji lies North of Kangroosa Village, which serves as the block headquarter. On the way to Mund-daji, one should detour along the road that goes via Dangiwacha and Kangroosa.
The district Baramulla was founded by Raja Bhimsina in 2306 BC. The town held the position of a gate-way to the valley as it was located on the route to the Valley from Muzaffarabad and Rawalpindi. A number of prominent visitors have been to Baramulla in the past, these include the famous Chinese visitor Heiun T’Sang and Moorcraft, the British historian. The district Baramulla has many popular picnic destinations like Gulmarg, Parihaspora, The Ziyarat Shareef of Baba Reshi (RA), Eco Park and Gulnar Park (both situated on the bank of River Jhelum, which flows through the town towards Uri and cuts a gorge to enter Muzafferabad. Rafiabad, a community of over hundred villages which includes many unexplored areas viz. Mund-daji, Bosian, Gabiwar, Viji Top, Kangroosa, Kokarwan and Gurduwara Tapyana Sahib Shalkote. Mund-daji, a locality with no permanent settlements is an uncovered vast area which attracts the fellow countrymen due to its scenic natural beauty. Subsequently, it has become a talk of streets among those who visit the place. A small valley of Munddaji is surrounded by hamlets of Hamam in the North, Dazna in the south, Donawari in the east, and a vast forest cover on the west side.
Mund-daji is a unique blend of both flat and steep terrain, and a verdant belt of woodlands encircles it. This unknown picnic location is also home to the well-known Nallah “Hamal,” which features crystal clear water running through it. Every season brings a new kind of natural beauty to discover and appreciate in this location, from the reassuring arrival of fresh blooms in the spring to the spectacular display of colours in the fall, from the enchantment of winter to the vitality of summer.
This gorgeous location offers ample open space, and it is large enough to handle thousands of people at the same time. There is a pleasure in the pathless woods, There is a rapture on the lonely shore, There is a society, where none intrudes, By the deep sea, and the music in its roar, I love not man the less, but nature more_____Lord Byron.
It appears as though the area is covered in diamonds due to the region’s stunning beauty, which is characterised by the presence of pine, kail, and burza trees, as well as an astounding atmosphere and tall snow-covered mountains in a unique setting. Burdaji, a relatively unknown monitoring location, has a road that passes through Mund-daji. Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Bangus are just some of the well-known tourist destinations in Kashmir, which is recognised for the natural beauty that has led to it being termed “heaven on earth.” They have been on the radar of those in charge for some time now and are inundated with tourists throughout the year. Despite the fact that Mund-daji is not a particularly well-known destination, it attracts a sizeable number of visitors from the immediate area but just a few visitors from further afield.Athar Lone, Masters in Political Science from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.
