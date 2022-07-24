Mund-daji: An Unexplored peace abode

The district Baramulla was founded by Raja Bhimsina in 2306 BC. The town held the position of a gate-way to the valley as it was located on the route to the Valley from Muzaffarabad and Rawalpindi. A number of prominent visitors have been to Baramulla in the past, these include the famous Chinese visitor Heiun T’Sang and Moorcraft, the British historian. The district Baramulla has many popular picnic destinations like Gulmarg, Parihaspora, The Ziyarat Shareef of Baba Reshi (RA), Eco Park and Gulnar Park (both situated on the bank of River Jhelum, which flows through the town towards Uri and cuts a gorge to enter Muzafferabad. Rafiabad, a community of over hundred villages which includes many unexplored areas viz. Mund-daji, Bosian, Gabiwar, Viji Top, Kangroosa, Kokarwan and Gurduwara Tapyana Sahib Shalkote. Mund-daji, a locality with no permanent settlements is an uncovered vast area which attracts the fellow countrymen due to its scenic natural beauty. Subsequently, it has become a talk of streets among those who visit the place. A small valley of Munddaji is surrounded by hamlets of Hamam in the North, Dazna in the south, Donawari in the east, and a vast forest cover on the west side.

Mund-daji is a unique blend of both flat and steep terrain, and a verdant belt of woodlands encircles it. This unknown picnic location is also home to the well-known Nallah “Hamal,” which features crystal clear water running through it. Every season brings a new kind of natural beauty to discover and appreciate in this location, from the reassuring arrival of fresh blooms in the spring to the spectacular display of colours in the fall, from the enchantment of winter to the vitality of summer.